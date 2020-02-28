Even though the 87th Texas Legislature is a year away, Lewisville ISD is already forming its game plan on how to get its priorities across to lawmakers.
School Board members said the key is to the make the list of priorities short yet impactful.
Even better if it can fit on the back of a business card, Trustee Jenny Proznik said.
During a work session Monday the board discussed its priorities for the Legislature, which begins Jan. 12, 2021. The district staff presented a list of topics to potentially be used as a priority list for when district officials meet with lawmakers.
“We need to focus on one or two things that we can get done and that we can ascribe to how it affects LISD, how it affects our students and how it affects our community,” Proznik said.
Among the priorities for the trustees is House Bill 3, the school funding bill that was passed in the last session. Trustees said there were unintended consequences of the bill, such as the requirement to provide full-day pre-kindergarten.
Earlier this year Superintendent Kevin Rogers said the district received $5 million for full-day pre-K. But late last year officials projected it would cost at least $8 million to implement it.
“I think that’s an easy conversation,” Proznik said, “that you would like me to educate a child all day but you’re only going to give me half the funding.”
Accountability and testing are other focal points for the board, particularly at the elementary and middle school levels. Trustees are pushing for high priority learning standards and an accountability system that has multiple measures.
Trustees said there is a connection between higher education, which Superintendent Kevin Rogers said could be a priority at the Legislature, and the public school accountability system.
“I’m really impressed with if higher education is the topic, then accountability is the way for us to engage in that because higher education doesn’t care about (end of course exams) and STAAR and that type of thing,” Miller said.
For student wellness, mental health will be a focus for the district, and that includes education on the risks of vaping.
“Mental health in elementary, that’s where it starts,” said Trustee Angie Cox. “Then we just keep passing this off on our kids, and once they get into high school it becomes more. So we need funding for resources for mental health. I think it’s a serious topic.”
Trustees said local control on other topics such as school safety will be another priority for the district.
The district staff will draft the official language for the priorities, and the board will vote on it in a future meeting.
“This is much earlier than we’ve done this before, but I think it’s good reason to do this early,” Rogers said.
