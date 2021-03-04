Teachers and administrators in Lewisville ISD knew before the 2020-21 school year started that it would be a difficult one with COVID-19 presenting unprecedented challenges, and the recent winter storm that made things even worse.
They were right. And Superintendent Kevin Rogers’ words Monday night when referring to the teachers stress level summed it up.
“Our staff … they’re beat,” Rogers said.
So LISD is going to pack it up early and start fresh. The Board of Trustees on Monday voted to end this school year May 21, three school days earlier than the original May 26 date.
Rogers said the reason administration proposed the earlier end date was to give teachers and students a chance to recharge after a stressful year.
“I think folks, in a pandemic with ‘snowmageddon’ added on to it, are ready to have this thing over,” Rogers said. “It gives us some time to put in place the summer learning we need, it gives our staff extra time to catch their breath.”
Rogers said teachers and administrators were fully on board with that decision, and he read emails from multiple principals who gave their perspectives on the challenges they have faced this year.
“It’s been an extraordinarily hard year for our students, families and staff,” Amanda Werneke, principal at Hebron High School’s ninth-grade campus, wrote. “And the recent bad weather crisis has left some still without utilities, major house repairs and living with friends or family. I worry about the long haul. And I don’t believe any great academic gains will happen in the space of an extra three days of school.”
Rogers described many of the challenges teachers have faced, such as shifting to teaching virtually with not much time to learn how, dealing with quarantine, keeping students from falling further behind academically and covering for other teachers.
Rogers said at the beginning of the school year he was hoping to finish the year without a district-wide shutdown, and he said he’s pleased that only four campuses had to temporarily close due to COVID-19 and go to full remote.
“It has been an amazing task by our staff to get to this point,” Rogers said.
While the board voted unanimously to end the year early, there was some concern about losing instructional days.
Trustee Jenny Proznik said she struggled with the idea of ending school early since the STAAR test takes away from instructional days in the fourth nine weeks already. Rogers said ending school early will still give the district more minutes than any of the previous four years.
Several board members said if the goal is to prepare for the summer then there needs to be significant progress made in the summer to help students who are behind this year and to prepare students next year.
“I think it’s important that the robustness of the summer happens and it happens for everybody,” said Board President Katherine Sells.
Rogers said that while one summer won’t completely bring students back to where they need to be, it will help.
“We’re going to take what we have and enhance that and have more opportunities for kids than ever before,” Rogers said.
Third nine-weeks
The board also voted to push the end of the third nine-weeks from March 5 to March 12 to balance the number of days in the third and fourth nine-weeks.
Because classes were cancelled the week of Feb. 16-19 from the storm – Feb. 15 was a holiday – LISD returned to school with 36 days in the third nine-weeks compared to the fourth nine-weeks that had 46 days. With the change, there will be 40 days and 42 days, respectively.
Lori Rapp, deputy superintendent, said the winter storm made this change necessary.
“The conversation started because of concern at the high school (level) with coming right back and facing semester exams,” Rapp said.
She said another consideration was the fact that some teachers did not have electricity or water during the week of the storm.
“And more importantly there are kids out there that didn’t,” Rapp said. “And one week more for kids to complete their work, to cover the material longer or anything of that nature can only benefit the kid.”
She said the extra time could also be beneficial because the GPA and class rank are also figured for seniors at the end of the third nine-weeks.
The March early release day will move to March 12.
Any learning pathway changes will take effect March 22. April 2 and April 5 remain as student/staff holidays.
LISD requested a waiver from the TEA to not make up or use “bad weather days” for the four days of missed instruction due to the February winter storm. With the waiver, April 26 will remain on the calendar as a bad weather day. If the district does not use the bad weather day, the day will be a student/staff holiday.
