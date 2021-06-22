Lewisville ISD announced Monday that full-time virtual learning will not be an option for the 2021-22 school year.
This comes after House Bill 1468, which would have provided funding to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to allow districts to implement virtual learning, failed to pass at the Texas Legislature. As a result all students will be required to attend school in person beginning in the fall.
“We share your disappointment that LISD is not able to offer a full-time virtual learning option in the way we wanted, but we are excited to welcome all our students back to their home campus when school begins in August,” Superintendent Kevin Rogers said in a letter to parents. “An in-person schedule will be generated for all students based on course selections from the spring semester.
The state had previously not funded school districts for remote learning, although it granted a waiver for the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HB 1468 was set to go to a vote, but the vote didn’t happen before the session ended.
LISD officials said approximately 1,000 students had expressed an interest in virtual learning for 2021-22.
“Virtual learning is an option we know families are interested in moving forward,” Deputy Superintendent Lori Rapp said earlier this month. “We believe school districts should have the opportunity to meet the needs of all the students we serve and receive full funding those students, whether they attend in person or virtually.”
Despite full remote learning not being an option, LISD plans to move forward with its Virtual Learning Academy (VLA), which allows high school students to take select courses online. The district is working to expand its course offerings through VLA.
LISD said the students’ schedule will be based on their spring course registration information.
