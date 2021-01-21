The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a hearing for public discussion on the 2019-20 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) in a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the LISD Administrative Center, 1565 W. Main St. in Lewisville.
featured
LISD to host public hearing on performance report
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Latest Podcast
Most Popular
-
Former Plano man released after alleged involvement in Capitol riot
-
Denton, Dallas counties took a big step in vaccinations this week
-
Frisco city leaders speak against pastor's political rhetoric
-
Man pleads guilty for harboring Lewisville murder suspect
-
Frisco appeals for vaccines, says site could be ready in 24 hours
-
Two men arrested after high-speed chase that began in Mesquite
-
State names McKinney Fire Department as vaccine hub
-
Allen man arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography
-
For 27th year, Martin Luther King Jr. parade lines streets of Carrollton
-
Frisco real-estate broker charged, arrested for actions at Capitol
What do you think?
Vote for Star Local Media's Game of the Week
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.