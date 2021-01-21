LISD Admin Buiding
Courtesy of LISD

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees will hold a hearing for public discussion on the 2019-20 Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) in a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the LISD Administrative Center, 1565 W. Main St. in Lewisville.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments