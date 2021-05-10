Lewisville ISD Superintendent updated families Monday on plans for the 2021-22 school year, including safety guidelines.
Below is a letter the district sent to parents Monday:
As we near the last few days of school, I want to share a few updates with you.
Plans for Next School Year
I know one major question on the minds of students, families and staff members is what the start of next school year will look like. It is our intention to begin the 2021-22 school year in a much more traditional way, in what most would consider a “typical” school environment.
Effective Monday, June 21, masks will be optional at all LISD facilities and most level orange restrictions in place this year will be removed. This allows many district-based summer programs to conclude before the changes go into effect. It also allows for our staff to have the opportunity to complete vaccinations if they choose.
We certainly understand there continues to be a wide range of opinions on this topic, and masks will remain an option for all.
It is important for me to be very clear - the final decision regarding restrictions before school starts is completely dependent on the health-related circumstances in our communities in late July and early August. All of us certainly look forward to returning to a more typical school environment, but that can only happen if positive health trends continue.
We will continue consulting with Denton County Public Health, and I have a great deal of faith in their expertise and advice. I am so thankful for DCPH - I just can’t say enough about the county’s response to this global pandemic, and their guidance for all Denton County schools in the last year. I have no doubt our schools - and schools across Texas -- remained open this year due to the strong plans we had in place to keep students and staff safe.
It goes without saying this has been a year unlike any we have experienced in my 35 years in Lewisville ISD, and I am so grateful for the way our students, families and staff have responded to everything we’ve faced. Thank you for your support of our district, and for walking this road with us!
LISD Employee Awards
Please join me in congratulating our LISD Employee Award winners, including The Colony High School teacher Curry Goff, LISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Homestead Elementary teacher Robin Thacker, LISD Elementary Teacher of the Year. For a full list of award winners, retirees, service awards and more, visit LISD.net/EOY.
More than any year in recent memory, these staff members and their fellow LISD colleagues have certainly earned all the recognition and accolades we are able to share! I am confident our students, families and the communities we serve appreciate the hard work and dedication shown by all LISD staff members this year. If you haven’t already, please take a minute to thank our teachers and staff members!
As we will finish this year on a strong note, thank you for being a part of this incredible district.
I am continually grateful for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent.
Kevin Rogers,
LISD superintendent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.