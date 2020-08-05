Sandy Lake RV Resort partnered with Metrocrest Services in Carrollton to host the “I’m all Gassed Up” event Aug. 1.
“We were able to bless 500 vehicles with $20 worth of gas each,” said Tre Williams, the Sandy Lake resort manager and organizer of this event.
To promote safety, ER Near Me partnered to provide masks and hand sanitizer to everyone who attended, and Circle K served as the filling station where attendees did not have to leave their vehicles.
Thirteen religious leaders also participated to provide prayer services for families. Sixty-eight volunteers were on hand, as well as key Carrollton dignitaries.
“If they wanted prayer and asked for it, we had had a Korean pastor, we had a white pastor, we had a black pastor and we had a couple of Latina Mexican pastors,” Williams said. “Our mayor, Kevin Falconer was there. He was directing traffic, and he pumped gas. He was out there the whole time with us.”
Williams reached out to multiple pastors in the DFW area to organize an event that could benefit those in need.
Williams said organizers raised $10,000 for the event, and anyone who came by received $20 worth of gas.
Williams has spent his life creating change. He said with the country's conversations about racism he decided to do something.
“I’ve always said that I want to make sure that we are a part of the solution instead of the problem for me and myself, me and my family. And we’ve always had a posture of making sure that we can give back to those in need,” Williams said.
Williams moved to Carrolton a year and said he wants to impact lives no matter where he is.
“For me it's not about the gas concept about giving gas. It's the concept of letting people who are struggling in a pandemic, who maybe went from a household of having two incomes and maybe now they’re down to one income and they’re struggling to make ends meet with the one income, just to let them know that somebody cares about you,” Williams said.
