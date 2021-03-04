Star Local Media’s Deb Hummel has transitioned to retirement after over 40 years in the newspaper industry.
With a history as a post press manager, circulation director and business manager at multiple news media companies, Hummel worked for about eight years on the business side of Star Local Media’s operations.
While she started with Star Local Media in April of 2012, her work in the news industry began 41 years ago on the production end of the newspaper business.
Her career included putting inserts inside newspapers by hand for a company that owned many community papers on the east coast, a stint as circulation manager with Washington Jewish Week and working as a business manager with American Community Newspapers.
Hummel said most of the changes in her career came through acquisitions.
“It’s just been opportunities that have been afforded to me by different owners to say, ‘OK, you go from doing the manual labor to then being in charge of the production, to then, in northern Virginia, running a large print facility, where we printed over 300,000 copies a day for the greater northern Virginia area,” Hummel said.
Eventually, she moved to the business side of the industry.
“I’ve been very fortunate. I have a high school degree,” she said. “So I’ve just been given opportunities and feel like I’ve taken the opportunities.”
Through her time at Star Local Media, Hummel managed negotiating contracts and coordinating with printers, as well as accounting, payroll and being a part of the company’s senior leadership team, which meant looking at strategy and budgeting.
Hummel also saw print technology evolve over the years including the introduction of digital presses. However, she said, nothing in the technological evolution really surprised her.
“Because it had to keep evolving,” she said. “You had to be able to get information faster and get more information, disseminate it quicker, and the only way you could do that was to hone the processes between the event and the doorstep.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was holding its own, Hummel said, especially community newspapers.
“It’s a struggle for everybody right now,” she said.
But, Hummel said, she thinks there will always be room for a print edition.
“I think post-COVID, if people can really get back to embracing the community events, whether that be the sports, the mom-and-pops, I hate to use catchphrases, but like the ‘hyper-local,’ if you can really delve into that again, I think that’s going to be the survival of community papers,” she said.
Hummel’s last day fell at the end of February. While she takes memories with her, including an office rendition of the Olympic games, she also has plans for the future, including reading even more and visiting her family.
“I literally have kids coast to coast,” she said, “so we will spend a lot more time seeing kids and family.”
While there will be people to miss and things to miss, she said, she has no “buyer’s remorse” for calling it her last day.
“It’s just like, ‘This feels right,’” she said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
