Winter may not be as chilly here in the south as it is in other states, but it can still get pretty cold.
What if you didn’t have a warm hat, scarf or pair of gloves to keep you warm on the coldest days of the year?
Warm Up America!’s sixth annual Made With Love event will share some love and warmth with people who might not have the benefit of these items. Originally planned for Jan. 11, the event had to be rescheduled due to wintry conditions that left many volunteers unable to participate. The rescheduled event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Metrocrest Services, 13801 Hutton Drive, No. 150 in Farmers Branch.
Volunteers will leave knitted and crocheted hats, scarves and gloves with tags that say “Take me, I’m yours!” hanging from trees and fences in Dallas for people to take and use to keep warm.
“It brings me such joy to be able to help out with this event each year,” WUA! volunteer Cheri Prachniak said about the event. “I consider it an honor to be able to serve our community in this way and I love connecting and talking to those we give to in such a meaningful and impactful way.”
“Made With Love has been going strong for six years now,” said Jenny Bessonette, executive director of Warm Up America! “Our goal again this year is to reach even more people by having volunteers host Made With Love events around the country.”
For the second year in a row, volunteers from several cities around the country will be holding their own Made With Love events in an effort to expand the reach of this charity initiative. Partner events will be held in Des Moines, Iowa; Little Rock, Arkansas; New York; and other cities around the country.
Anyone holding their own Made With Love event are asked to send the event date and any pictures taken to April Sorensen at april@warmupamerica.org.
Visit the Warm Up America! website for more information about holding your own event.
For more information, contact April Sorensen at 972-325-7232 or april@warmupamerica.org. To request an interview, contact Sarah Guenther-Moore at 972-325-7232 or sarahg@craftyarncouncil.com. More details about Warm Up America! can be found at warmupamerica.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.