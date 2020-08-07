Carrollton police arrested a man involved in a vehicle crash July 24 that killed a Carrollton resident.
Luis Alexis Fonseca Acosta, a 39-year-old Dallas resident, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The crash occurred at the intersection of W. Rosemeade Parkway and Greenway Park Drive and killed Shamsuddin Jooma, 67, and seriously injured his 17-year-old son.
According to Carrollton police, Jooma was driving an SUV and was struck by a Camaro driven by Acosta that was traveling southbound on Rosemeade. The SUV was entering the road from an adjacent neighborhood, police said.
Police said Acosta was driving 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash and said moments earlier had reached a speed of 86 mph. Police said the speed limit in that area is 40 mph.
Jooma was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Acosta was not seriously injured.
Acosta faces an additional charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for a gun that was found in his vehicle after the crash.
