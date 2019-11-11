The Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner Lane Brock, 21, on Friday and charged him with the murder of Jade Monique Harris, who was from Lewisville.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brock was located in the Wise County town of Alvord.
Bond was set at $500,000.
Harris’ body was discovered Nov. 3 near a creek bank on FM 2449 in Ponder.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled that Harris, 20, had been stabbed, and the manner of death is being ruled a homicide.
Harris had been missing since Oct. 25. Media reports state Harris’ car was discovered Nov. 3 in Carrollton, the same day a missing person’s report was filed.
Harris leaves behind a husband, John Harris, Jr., a 2-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.
A GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/f/jade-monique-harris, has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
