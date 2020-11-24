Carrollton police have charged a man with murder for fatally shooting his sister’s former boyfriend.

The shooting happened Monday night at approximately 7:15 p.m. during a dispute outside an apartment building at 1602 E. Frankford Road where the suspect and his sister lived.

The victim, 32-year-old Christopher Michael DiCarlo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, 26-year-old Rene Junior Trinidad, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Trinidad is currently held in the Carrollton City Jail. His bond is set at $750,000.

