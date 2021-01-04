A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Carrollton.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, highway patrol troopers were called to an incident on the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) near Old Denton Road.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling west on the PGBT. A separate crash had occurred, and a man was walking outside his vehicle in a lane of traffic. The Ford F-150 struck the man in the lane of traffic and immediately stopped.
The male pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the victim was not released.
