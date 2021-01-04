Police lights
File photo

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Carrollton.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, highway patrol troopers were called to an incident on the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) near Old Denton Road. 

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling west on the PGBT. A separate crash had occurred, and a man was walking outside his vehicle in a lane of traffic. The Ford F-150 struck the man in the lane of traffic and immediately stopped.  

The male pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. The identity of the victim was not released. 

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments