A 26-year-old Flower Mound man faces multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing two people and strangling a third following a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 35E in Carrollton on Thursday. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
The incident happened in the express lanes just before 5 p.m. Witnesses say the suspect, whose name has not been released, got out of his vehicle, was first in a verbal altercation, then began assaulting other drivers involved in the crash as well as a passerby who stopped to intervene.
Detectives ask that everyone who recorded either the crash or the assaults that followed contact them at 972-466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
The victims are being treated at three different North Texas hospitals. A fourth man who was injured in the initial crash is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was also injured during the assault. He was transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment and will be transported back to the Carrollton City Jail for booking when he is medically cleared for release.
