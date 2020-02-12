The Carrollton Police Department on Wednesday referred a case of criminally negligent homicide to a Dallas County Grand Jury and has asked the state to consider revoking the driver license of a 78-year-old man who hit and killed a boy two days before Christmas.
Andrew Hewett of Dallas was driving the van that hit and killed 12-year-old Victor Garcia of Carrollton on Dec. 23, 2019. Garcia was walking on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of S. Josey shortly before 1 p.m. with his mother and a 7-year-old relative when Hewett drove off the roadway, hitting the boy.
Hewett remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, telling detectives he swerved to avoid another vehicle that had stopped unexpectedly in front of him.
The grand jury will determine whether the facts of the case meet the elements of a criminally negligent homicide charge.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Medical Advisory Board will decide whether Hewett is able to safely operate a motor vehicle in the future.
“The Carrollton Police Department continues to offer condolences to Victor’s family as well as any available services and support,” a press release stated.
