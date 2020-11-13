What began as a call to Carrollton police from a concerned resident ended up being a light-hearted moment for an officer.
Around 1:43 p.m. Tuesday a resident called 911 to report a man walking behind her house with a “long hunting type gun,” which made the resident feel uncomfortable, said Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department.
“When officer arrived, he found a man in the area who had a net trying to catch a chicken that was being chased by a coyote,” DeVito said.
DeVito said police receive calls about people carrying guns frequently, and even though it’s legal to carry a gun in public in Texas, officers still respond to check out the scene.
DeVito said fortunately in this case it was nothing more than a Good Samaritan trying to help out a chicken.
“Sadly, the officer did not actually capture the pursuit on his body camera,” DeVito said, “but he did have a nice chat with the gentleman.”
