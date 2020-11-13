Carrollton Police Vehicle
Photo courtesy of Carrollton Police Department

What began as a call to Carrollton police from a concerned resident ended up being a light-hearted moment for an officer.

Around 1:43 p.m. Tuesday a resident called 911 to report a man walking behind her house with a “long hunting type gun,” which made the resident feel uncomfortable, said Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department.

“When officer arrived, he found a man in the area who had a net trying to catch a chicken that was being chased by a coyote,” DeVito said.

DeVito said police receive calls about people carrying guns frequently, and even though it’s legal to carry a gun in public in Texas, officers still respond to check out the scene.

DeVito said fortunately in this case it was nothing more than a Good Samaritan trying to help out a chicken.

“Sadly, the officer did not actually capture the pursuit on his body camera,” DeVito said, “but he did have a nice chat with the gentleman.”

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments