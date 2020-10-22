Mesquite has planned to launch a new initiative, Ayo, which will help customize a student’s academic path through their passions.
The district has partnered with Google and Soft Serve to launch this innovative platform to aid students their direct passions. Mesquite partnered with Google’s Professional Services team in order to build Smart Profiles for the district. Softserve, a software development and consulting partner, was experienced in products and services for customers in education.
This profile will also be available to the district to help teachers and administrative staff each individual student’s academic background and personal achievements. The platform will guide students their academic life and be forthcoming in the future.
“Students will be excited about the opportunity to finally get to focus on what they’re passionate about within the context of their learning. Not just in an elective class but throughout their learning they will be given multiple opportunities to really find what they’re passionate about,” Mesquite ISD Superintendent David Vroonland said. “I think that will really help them grow in both the content as well as in their area of focus.”
During the age of digital innovation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mesquite ISD has started to place a digital emphasis on the learning environment for students. With this change, the pandemic has also pushed for schools to be remote and therefore has students having to adapt to the changes. With this new platform, students will be able to evolve in the future economy as well as present changes.
“We’re seeing more and more writing be put into the electronic medium because students are doing stuff from home,” Vroonland said. “We are also using some academic tools online that the AI system can draw from. Not just student writing but other tools as well. It will gain more information about the child more quickly. This will create more profiles for the student and teacher.”
The new program will be available to students and be processed through the district. In order for the program to be activated for students, a consent must be granted to log in and create a profile. Mesquite ISD has worked with SoftServe and Google since February for this initiative to be immersive and successful.
“I think parents will find the excitement in knowing they can really better understand how their students’ skill set aligns with their parents,” Vroonland said. “We are doing the best we can to ensure that the data is being managed by MISD and ultimately by their child.”
With the shift to an online medium, the creation of the online profiles for students has demonstrated excitement in the students. For teachers, they have become confident in the process and will continue to growing potential in students.
“Because of the time, we are actually accelerating the data for those that have already signed up,” Vroonland said. “While we are taking advantage of the opportunity, I would rather be face-to-face to work more through the electronic medium. I do think this will help teachers gain confidence with electronic mediums for student work.”
