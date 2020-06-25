The Metrocrest Hospital Authority (MHA) has announced charitable contributions for 2020. “MHA places a high value on developing partnerships with nonprofit organizations in the community to enhance the quality of life for residents of the Metrocrest service area, particularly Carrollton and Farmers Branch,” said Charles B. Heath, MHA CEO. “Each of the organizations that receive funding have a proven track record of success in their respective field.”
This year, the authority has distributed more than $2 million in grants to support the following organizations in the Metroplex:
The American Heart Association’s CPR Anytime and Hypertension Treatment Algorithm programs (Target BP) received $105,259. CPR Anytime is a training kit that allows anyone to learn basic lifesaving skills in about 20 minutes from the comfort and privacy of your home or workplace. Target BP is a national initiative that helps health care organizations and care teams, at no cost, improve BP control rates through an evidence-based quality improvement program and recognizes organizations committed to improving BP control.
Bridge Breast Network’s Bridging Breast Health Services received $132,280. The program provides comprehensive breast/health education, patient navigation, and access to mammography and treatment services.
Children's Advocacy Center of Denton County’s Mental Health Services for Abused Children and SANE programs received $175,000. Since opening its doors, the center has helped more than 10,000 abused children through coordinating investigations of child abuse and providing therapy, family assistance and prevention education for the Denton County Community.
Children's Medical Center Foundation’s School-Based Telehealth program received $250,000. With parent permission, a school nurse can use video technology to connect your child with a physician or a nurse practitioner at Children’s Health. Students can also video chat with a licensed behavioral health provider to manage stress or emotional situations.
Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region, a local organization that provides direct student intervention and youth mental health first aid training to staff, teachers, and parents. The training addresses the growing crisis of suicide, self-harm, and violence. The program received $150,000.
Concilio’s Healthy Kids, Healthy Families program received $302,000. The program educates families at an increased risk for obesity and diabetes by encouraging the adoption of healthy behaviors such as improved nutrition and physical activity.
Essilor Vision Foundation’s Kids Vision for Life program which provides vision exams and prescription eyeglasses to low-income CFBISD students at no cost. The program received $190,000.
Metrocrest Services provides operating support for programs for low-income individuals, families and seniors to access healthcare and nutrition. Metrocrest Services distributed a total of $300,000 to various programs.
PediPlace provides access to quality pediatric healthcare for children living in the MHA service area. The program received $100,000.
Woven Health Clinic’s PREVENT Disease NOW program implements evidence-based disease prevention best practices for cancer and chronic diseases, including diabetes, depression, anxiety, obesity, and others. The program received $320,000.
The Authority’s grant process is managed through its philanthropic partner, The Dallas Foundation. For more information about the grant process, visit dallasfoundation.org/metrocrest-hospital-authority.aspx.
