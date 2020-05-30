Carrollton Councilman Glen Blanscet reported during Tuesday’s meeting that real homelessness is expected to increase after the expiration of county-wide eviction protection June 15.
Originally set for May 19, Dallas County residents had eviction protection if they were unable to make housing payments or pay rent after being furloughed from their jobs. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins extended that to June 15.
Without that protection, families who are unable make payments will be forced out of their home.
“We’re trying to anticipate additional needs with homelessness for families who are kicked out of their homes and apartments,” Blanscet said. “Metrocrest was giving a lot of funds to help people stay ahead of the game, but they couldn’t completely keep people out of owing money to their landlords. We’re expecting a rise in real homelessness – people living out in the open or out of their cars.”
CEO of Metrocrest services, Tracy Eubanks said that its goal is to assist families before they lose their home by helping with rent and working with the landlord to ensure families’ housing stability. Metrocrest Services will also help families who have moved to a motel stay where they are until better options open up.
“Having a livable wage job changes this dynamic dramatically,” Eubanks said. “The biggest challenge is moving those from the street into housing. Many chronic homeless prefer to live outside. Recently homeless may be able to secure a motel temporarily while others may opt for a shelter. There is a lack of homeless resources in most suburban communities.”
Blanscet told the council that a rise in homelessness during the summer months will pose new issues.
“One of the biggest challenges for Carrollton and the surrounding area is that there are no homeless services available outside of the city of Dallas,” Eubanks said. “Due to COVID-19 the homeless shelters and transitional housing options are limited as social distancing measures are put in place for the safety of all involved. Homelessness in the summer months is especially cruel due to the heat. Metrocrest Services attempts to coordinate with Dallas shelters and transitional housing facilities to place those already homeless. A hotline was established last year operated by the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance to help direct those in need, 1-888-411-6802.”
Churches across the city plan to help Metrocrest by opening their buildings as shelters for those in need once they receive authorization.
Metrocrest Services’ output of aid for families in need has significantly increased since the spread of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, requests for rent assistance in their housing program increased surged by 285 percent.
“The neighbors we serve are in a difficult Catch-22 situation,” Eubanks said. They lose their jobs presumably through no fault of their own, are mandated to stay indoors, but are still expected to pay rent. Metrocrest will continue to help our neighbors through this housing crisis.”
According to Blanscet, Metrocrest Services distributed around 2,000 meals each day and $25,000 in rent aid each month prior to COVID-19. Due to mass layoffs and furloughs, Metrocrest Services’ output has more than quadrupled in both.
“The 285% increase in rent requests along with an over 300% increase in food pantry traffic has put a strain on the organization,” Eubanks said. However, due to the amazing support of our community through monetary donations, in-kind donations of food, and by volunteering their time we have been able to keep up with the demand and not turn anyone who needed us.”
Churches also plan to assist Metrocrest Services in distributing meals during a Sack Summer Hunger program. Contrary to past years, Metrocrest plans to provide meals and produce to families, rather than just school children.
Eubanks said that each summer Metrocrest Services launches the Sack Summer Hunger program, intended to help school-age kids who typically receive a free or reduced-price meal at their school. Most summers, about 1,500 kids participate in the program. Each Saturday, a week’s worth of food is either delivered to the child’s home, or the child picks up their food at one of Metrocrest Services’ church partners located near the child’s home. This year, the program will remain mostly the same. However, churches will take on more responsibility for distribution and delivery, so Metrocrest staff can focus on COVID-19 relief efforts.
“They’re looking for donations and help, so that’s available on their website,” Blanscet said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.