Metrocrest Services

Metrocrest Services provides a variety of services to the community, such as food assistance and holiday toy drives.

 Courtesy of Metrocrest Services

The Carrollton City Council on Tuesday granted Metrocrest Services’ request to develop a new headquarters at 1835 Walnut Ave.

Metrocrest Services currently holds two offices in Farmers Branch. The organization is looking to consolidate to one main office on Walnut Avenue, where it would be closer to the customers it services.

In developing the property, Metrocrest Services plans to demolish the First Christian Church, where it will have a community garden.

After demolishing the church, Metrocrest will cut off the driveway entrance on Walnut, and erect an ornamental metal fence next to the sidewalk.

“We’ve been around for almost 50 years,” Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks said. “We’ve leased space and relocated many times over those years, and we’ve grown a lot as the demand for our services has grown. We’ve been looking to ensure that we can help our neighbors for the next 50 years. We feel that this move is critical to not only provide basic services, but to expand our self-sufficiency program with our workforce.”

The main building will be 50,000 square feet, serving as an office building and storage facility for donated items. The facility will also include a food pantry, according to a letter from Eubanks. 

“This new facility, because of its proximity to the individuals we serve, will provide a much higher level of service leading to greater community impact,” the letter read.  

C-FB ISD Superintendent John Chapman wrote a letter in favor of the new facility in March. 

“If approved, the relocation of Metrocrest Services will have the full support of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD district administration,” the letter read. 

Audrey Henvey contributed to this report. 

