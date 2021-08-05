Tracy Eubanks is on a small local tour.
The Metrocrest Services CEO is making stops to update area city leaders on the progress of the organization’s new community support center and why their financial support is needed.
Metrocrest Services is moving forward with efforts to construct a 46,000-square-foot to 48,000-square-foot center at the intersection of Josey Lane and Belt Line Road.
The organization recently purchased the 4.6-acre property for the facility, which sits in the heart of a Neighborhood Empowerment Zone.
In fact Eubanks said in that area 21 percent of residents have less than a high school education, and 30-40 percent of residents are without health insurance.
He said it’ll also provide more space than its current location.
“We ran out of space before the pandemic,” Eubanks said.
But before construction comes fundraising. Eubanks said the budget for the project is $12.7 million, though he expects that to increase with the rising cost of construction.
Eubanks said the organization has raised approximately $6.4 million in less than a year. He said Metrocrest Services will solicit funds from various entities, including the cities of Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Addison and Coppell. Others include rotary clubs and Lions Club International.
He said the facility will expand the ways Metrocrest Services can help local residents.
“We want to do more workforce, more training, more education, more job fairs on site” Eubanks said. “We want to have more community meeting space, more room for volunteers. We want to expand the pantry.”
He said Metrocrest wants to expand case management and hire more social workers. It wants to add a larger computer lab and increase the space for volunteers.
Eubanks said the facility will also have space to provide help for domestic violence support, mental health services, legal help and homeless prevention.
“We’re not homeless experts currently, and we don’t think that will ever be our expertise,” Eubanks said, adding that Metrocrest isn’t opening a homeless shelter or a soup kitchen. “But we want to make sure we have the resources to answer the questions.”
Eubanks said one goal is to create a mobile food pantry.
“This will be more of a neighborhood type of approach,” Eubanks said, “in making sure we can get into apartment complexes, senior centers, church, where there might be a high level of poverty in that community, where families can’t get to us.”
Eubanks said another option is finding a dental chair for the facility and bringing in a volunteer dentist twice a week.
“Our clients don’t have dental insurance,” he said. “It’s hard enough for people who have full-time jobs to have dental insurance. There’s nowhere around here to send someone who has no dental insurance for affordable dental care.”
Eubanks said behind the building will be a garden where the organization can engage the community in gardening.
As far as the building’s appearance, Eubanks said while it won’t be designed like “the Taj Mahal,” it will provide a visual boost to the area.
“We want this to re-invent that area a little bit,” Eubanks said. “Maybe add a little more energy.”
He said it will be a tilt wall structure but will feature more glass and the organization’s brand.
“We want people to walk up feeling like they can get help without feeling badly about having to be here,” Eubanks said.
Mayor Kevin Falconer agreed.
“I’m a firm believer that the environment that you’re in affects your state of mind,” Falconer said. “For the volunteers, the employees and of course for the clients. If they go into a place that’s not uplifting it doesn’t help your cause in any form or fashion.”
Eubanks said the public phase of the capital campaign will be launched in October. He said the hope is to break ground for the facility in January and for it to be complete in early 2023.
