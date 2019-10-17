The Farmers Branch Police Department announced Wednesday it was seeking the public's help in locating Alfoster Thomas, a 48-year-old man with special needs who lives at a group home on Longmeade Drive in Farmers Branch.
Thomas was located Friday afternoon in good health at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth after a nurse recognized him on a flyer.
