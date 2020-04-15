Dallas County reported 89 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total cases in Dallas County to 1,877 and 42 total deaths.
During a briefing Tuesday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported five of those deaths were in nursing homes; the other five died either at home or in a hospital. The deceased ranged from a man in his 30s to a woman in her 90s.
According to Tuesday’s case report, of cases requiring hospitalization, 69 percent have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about 30 percent of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Jenkins said the good news is that the number of cases in the last 10 days has been fairly flat, with the case numbers just slightly above or below 100 each day.
“These numbers illustrate that we are in the middle of this, and although the curve is flattening and you’re getting good news every day about the (positive) impact of your good choices in following social distancing,” he said, “it’s very important that you keep making those good personal decisions, keep doing what you’re doing so well, keep flattening that curve. We’re looking at a peak now that’s either at the end of this month or maybe it’s the beginning of next month.”
Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS, said all the orders including the Stay at Home, Stay Safe is making an impact and slowing the infection rate.
“You’re seeing a lengthening of the doubling time of these numbers so it’s working, but all of the projections, all of these are dependent on everyone continuing to vigilantly adhere to these (rules),” Huang said.
Jenkins stated what’s needed right now is more testing to stem the spread to people with high COVID morbidity factor and to catch the virus before it spreads more.
“We have the people power and the machines to do 1,600 (tests) a day, so we’re working with the state to get those reagents and those kits; you get those and there’s an extra 1,500 a day,” he said.
“You can’t reopen the economy until you’re on the downside of the curve but when you reopen it you gotta have a huge amount of testing around that so as you open up sections of the economy you’re testing all around that to make sure that you don’t have a second wave that puts everybody back in their house again. So you need to constantly build that testing capacity,” Jenkins added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.