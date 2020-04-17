Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins amended the stay at home order Thursday to include requiring people to cover their nose and mouth with cloth coverings when visiting big box and grocery stores.
The order states, “Because an infected person can transmit the COVID-19 virus to others before showing any symptoms, the covering of a person’s nose and mouth is necessary to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Effective at 11:59 p.m. on April 17, to the greatest extent possible all persons over the age of 2 shall wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief, when patronizing an essential business or using public transportation.
To the greatest extent possible, all non-medical employees who work at an essential businesses or perform services that are exempt under this order must wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while performing their work. An owner or operator of an essential business may refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear face covering.
The order states that wearing a face covering is not a substitute for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing, as these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.”
The amended order will continue through 11:59 p.m. April 30.
The order also noted that “medical grade (N95) and surgical masks should be reserved and used only by medical professionals and first responders. Cloth face coverings are not intended for use by healthcare workers, first responders, and others whose work requires close contact with people who are ill.”
Cloth coverings should be made in accordance with CDC Guidance, which can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
“I asked the healthcare doctors and the public health people, what can we do to speed this thing up so we can get back to our lives faster, and one of things that they came up with to speed things up, while also protecting you and those frontline (and) essential business heroes, is for you to wear a homemade face covering while at the grocery store or going to the doctor’s office, or other essential business,” Jenkins said during Thursday’s briefing.
“It’s not that things are getting worse, we’re actually flattening the curve, but by doing this we hopefully can get this over with faster and keep people safer while we’re getting it over with,” he said.
Jenkins clarified that officials are not asking people to buy masks but to use what they have to cover their nose and mouth.
“Anything will do that is thick enough to keep your breath from getting on other people and their breath from getting on you,” he said.
Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said it was initially believed that only those with symptoms can transmit the virus but authorities have learned that even in that asymptomatic period the virus can be transmitted.
“One of the reasons the mask recommendation changed is because of the increase recognition of asymptomatic spread. So there are now more people who even (though) they don’t have symptoms and during that time period can also spread the infection easily,” Huang said.
He also stressed the importance of still practicing physical distancing.
The order states that cloth coverings do not have to be worn while riding in a personal vehicle, engaging in outdoor activity, eating or when wearing a covering poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk.
Testing
During Thursday’s briefing, Jenkins also spoke about the ability to increase testing at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House to 500 tests per day.
The testing requirements have relaxed. Testing is available for anyone 65 or older and anyone with chronic health conditions even if they are asymptomatic. Those under 65 without any underlying health conditions still require a 99.6 fever, shortness of breath or cough.
Jenkins said there will be two new Walgreens testing sites, one at S. Buckner Blvd. in Dallas and the other at Camp Bowie West Blvd. in Fort Worth. Once these sites are active they can do a maximum of 160 tests per day. These tests are free and have a one day turnaround.
“The State Department of State Health Services, the governor’s office and several others are working with us to try to get those reagents and those machines that we need to turn UT Southwestern (Medical Center) and Parkland into super labs that can do thousands of one day tests a day,” he said.
Tests at drive-thru locations are free and available to anyone experiencing symptoms, and those 65 and older or have underlying health conditions. These testing sites are open to people outside of Dallas County as well.
The American Airlines Center site is located in Parking Lot E at 2500 Victory Avenue in Dallas and Ellis Davis Field House is located at 9191 South Polk Street in Dallas.
These drive-thru locations are open each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations will close when tests are depleted, according to DCHHS website.
