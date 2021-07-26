mosquito

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has confirmed two mosquito samples testing positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Carrollton. 

These samples were collected from the mosquito management areas 5A and 7A. Area 5A is located between Trinity Mills Road, Interstate Highway I-35E, West Frankford Road, and Old Denton Road. Area 7A is located between N. Broadway Street, Whitlock Lane/Keller Springs Road, N. Josey Lane, and West, and East Belt Line Road. These areas can be viewed in detail at cityofcarrollton.com/westnile.

The city of Carrollton conducts mosquito trapping in seven areas of the city each week of the mosquito season, May-October, and has collected 70 samples so far this year.

Carrollton Animal Services will conduct ground-based spraying in the neighborhood outlined above, weather permitting, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning around 9 p.m. and continuing until completed. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds in excess of 15 mph or inclement weather.

