Leaders from Metrocrest Services had hoped to be able to stay in its existing facility in Farmers Branch until a new location was ready to go in about three years.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the community need is too great, and the existing space is too small to wait that long.
Tuesday the Carrollton City Council approved a zoning amendment to an existing planned development (PD) for a 5-acre tract on the northwest intersection of Josey Lane and Walnut Avenue.
The amendment allows for a family services use with a phased in approach on the property. The council had previously approved the rezoning to allow for that use at a later time, but it didn’t allow for a phasing in approach and an immediate occupancy.
First Christian Church is located on the site currently.
“2020 has been an unusual year for all of us,” said Bennett Ratliff, president of the Ratliff Group, the engineering consultant working on the project. “Metrocrest Services never intended originally to occupy here. But they’ve outgrown where they are, and in order to continue providing services to their clients we just need more space.”
Metrocrest Services provides rent and utility payment assistance, financial and budgeting services and food to those in need.
With the amendment Metrocrest will occupy the church site in phase one. Other projects in the first phase include adding an outdoor shelter to protect its volunteers, as well as an ornamental fence and shrubs on the south side to provide a buffer to the neighbors. Temporary parking would be brought in on the east side.
Ratliff said the plan is for Metrocrest Services to be at the facility by April.
In phase two Metrocrest will begin construction of the new building, remove part of the existing building, provide additional landscaping and add a new access point off Pearl Street.
Within five years the third phase would take place, which features the completion of the new facility.
Tracy Eubanks, CEO of Metrocrest Services, said not only does he think the project will be done within the five-year window but he expects the project to get accelerated.
“It’s critical that we’re there,” Eubanks said. “What if we had been there two years ago? What if we had been there in the beginning of the pandemic? How many more people would we have served? We would have had a much bigger impact.
“We need to get there as quickly as we can because we feel that the people we serve, the people who were impacted first by the pandemic, are going to be the ones recovering last,” Eubanks said. “So we need to be at a place where they are. That is our neighborhood. It is an economically impoverished area. High unemployment, high poverty levels. So we need to be there.”
