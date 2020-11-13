A federal magistrate judge on Friday ordered that a Rowlett man accused of killing the mother of his daughter in Carrollton last month must be detained pending trial, stating that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.
Police say Andrew Beard, 33, shot and repeatedly stabbed 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett of Royse City. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Oct. 2 outside of the Greentree Apartments leasing office in the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive, where she worked.
According to police, Beard and Burkett had been involved in a contentious custody battle, and Burkett had been awarded custody of the child on Sept. 30. The child is unharmed and in the protective custody of Texas Child Protective Services, police said.
According to an affidavit, when police arrived at the scene they discovered Burkett on the front steps of the office with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds. Burkett was being treated by coworkers, but she died at the scene, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit Burkett’s mother, Burkett’s boyfriend and a coworker all told police she had told them she was scared of Beard and “believed that he was going to kill her.”
Witnesses at the scene told police the male, who was dressed in all black, shot toward Burkett’s driver side of the vehicle. Other witnesses’ accounts of the man’s vehicle and attire matched the description from the first witness. Two of the witnesses said they believed the suspect was a black male based on being able to see the side of his face.
On Oct. 3 police searched Beard’s F-150 and discovered black boots that had been cut into several pieces and smelled like bleach, the affidavit stated. Detectives also discovered a serrated kitchen knife, a flathead screwdriver and two bottles of dark brown liquid foundation makeup. They also discovered partially burned makeup wipes with brown residue and a small burned metal cylinder, which “is consistent with the metal piece of a makeup brush which holds the bristles in place,” the affidavit stated. Police believe Beard painted his face to appear like a black man.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.