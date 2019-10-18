3 Nations Brewing recently announced the opening date for their new location in Downtown Carrollton.
The brewery, which is now located at 1033 East Vandergriff Drive in Carrollton, will officially be open to the public this Saturday, Oct. 19. There is a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for Nov. 16. The public is welcome to fresh pints while construction is being finished over the next several weeks.
“We could not be more excited to move into our new facility in beautiful, historic Downtown Carrollton,” general manager John Royer said. “The city of Carrollton, our investors, our families, the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce, FullClip Craft Distributors and all of our loyal 3 Nations’ fans have helped us get to where we are today. We are so incredibly thankful for their continued support.”
The new downtown location will feature an open air taproom at the foot of the brewing equipment, a closed, air-conditioned taproom, a private event space that looks out onto the brewing equipment, a mezzanine that is open to the public, and can be rented as a semi-private space, and a spacious outdoor area for playing games or sitting in a covered area.
The new building has several significant ties to Historic Downtown Carrollton, which will be on public display. The canopy that covered the Carrollton’s historic Sandy Lake Park carousel for almost five decades is being repurposed as the Biergarten pavilion. The turnstile which was used as people exited the Sandy Lake Park swimming pool is now part of the new entrance. There are other tie-ins to Sandy Lake and other historical businesses in the area.
“We feel extremely privileged to carry these pieces of Carrollton history into the future. It is such a rich legacy of entertainment and commerce,” said Royer.
MEI Rigging and Freight, Rodick Electric, Gage Mechanical, David Rush Foundation, Daum Plumbing, Metroplex Refrigeration, Westcliffe Construction, Rawls-Culver Associates, and the in-house brewing and sales team were instrumental in the relocation of the 3 Nations brewery.
“Hats off to you all for all the hard work,” said Royer. “Who’s ready for a beer?”
