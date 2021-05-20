Carrollton police are investigating an incident in which several gunshots were fired at the police headquarters building early Thursday morning.
Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the police department, said around 4:40 a.m. three officers were arriving at the headquarters, located in the 2000 block of E. Jackson Road, when they heard a gunshot coming from that street as they were walking toward the building. She said when they turned to see where it was coming from, they heard seven to eight more shots.
DeVito said the officers took cover, and nobody was hit from the gunfire.
“We can’t find any evidence that the building was hit, but we did find eight to nine rounds,” DeVito said. “So the investigation is underway as to who did this and why they would intentionally shoot at officers.”
DeVito said officers canvassed the scene, and she said officials from the FBI and the ATF are working with Carrollton police in the investigation.
“We’re also coordinating with other law enforcement to see if there have been similar incidents,” DeVito said, adding that there have been no reports of other local agencies being targeted.
DeVito said the department has some good investigative leads, and it was working to produce images from surveillance video.
“We’re confident we’ll get a good suspect vehicle description,” DeVito said.
She said the officers who were in the parking lot at the time were shook up but are doing fine and are on patrol. She said one of the three officers is a rookie.
E. Jackson, Rainwater Lane and a portion of Scott Mill Road were closed during the investigation.
