Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Monday that Perry Middle School raised $5,000 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The money came from the school’s Coins for Cancer fundraiser.
Counselor Erin Felker said the scool started their Coins for Cancer drive in 2016 because we had a student on campus who was battling cancer.
She said the student’s classmates rallied around her and wanted to show support.
“We wanted to do something at Perry to show her the same love,” Felker said. “We started the Coins for Cancer drive to give her family the support they need. We did it again the following year. That was the year she passed away. That was right around when we were doing our drive.”
The proceeds that year went to the student’s funeral expenses.
Since then, Felker said the school has donated its proceeds to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society where the money is used for research and treatment for families dealing with cancer.
The school also collected around 1,200 empty aluminum cans in September to raise money for the American Heart Association.
The middle school’s Green Team led the can collection. So far this year through the can collection, students and staff have raised nearly $100. In the past three years, they have raised more than $1,200.
Christina Carr, the Green Team sponsor and eighth grade history teacher partnered with sixth-eighth grade teacher Fatima Mohammad to make the can collection a campus-wide effort.
Mohammad started the can collection three years ago on a staff level where cans were then donated to raise money for her students to participate in the district’s annual Hoops for Heart event. Carr said with the cancellation of the Hoops for Heart due to COVID-19, the focus shifted to fundraising for the American Heart Association.
The fundraising efforts have created grade-level competitions for the highest number of cans collected monthly.
In addition to collecting cans, Perry Middle School also set up a clothing donation box for community members to drop off clothing, shoes, toys and bedding in the parking lot behind the CFBISD Central Administration building.
Carr said the donated items are kept out of landfills and managed by Recycling for Hope. Recycling for Hope donates money to the school’s Parent Teacher Association which is used to provide items for students in programs like fine arts and athletics. The money is also used to help with teacher grants and senior scholarships.
