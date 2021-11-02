Phase two of I-35 reconstruction begins soon.
Traffic Engineering Manager Tom Hammonds updated the Carrollton City Council at its Oct. 26 meeting to discuss the betterments to be included in the I-35 reconstruction.
Betterments to the highway will include a widening from six general purpose lanes to eight, widening frontage roads to three lanes and improving intersections on I-35 between I-635 and the President George Bush Turnpike.
The total betterments costs for that stretch rose from $740,000 to $1.4 million since last year’s update due to higher construction costs and increased betterment quantity.
“Nobody likes looking at 100% inflation, so to speak,” Councilmember Steve Babick said, “Carrollton is still our front door as we think about people coming into Carrollton. I think we were committed to our goal of a drive up appeal.”
Betterments will also include the addition of decorative railings, railroad screenings, stone fascia, brick pavements and complete reconstruction of the intersections at Crosby Road, Luna Road and Sandy Lake Road. The city also wanted to use fencing for the railroads. Because the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDoT) does not allow wrought iron fencing, the city will use powdered chain link fences.
Hammonds said TXDoT proposed adding street labels on the bridge at no cost. When councilmembers asked about putting the city logo on the bridge, Hammonds said that was against TXDoT policy.
“We may want something better, so I may have to bring something back to you,” Hammonds said.
The item is slated to be further discussed in future City Council meetings. The City Council said they would like to ask TXDoT questions regarding the reconstruction and how it will affect key areas like the Downtown Square.
