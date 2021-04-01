A physical therapist suspected of sexually assaulting a patient in 2019 was indicted by a Denton County Grand Jury this week.

Police said 50-year-old David R. Renner of Frisco was a contract physical therapist for what was at the time Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Carrollton on Aug. 9, 2019 when he was caring for a female patient in the hospital for a hip injury.  

According to Carrollton police Renner sexually assaulted her during what was supposed to be her therapeutic massage session.

“She had an initial physical therapy session with him on Friday morning Aug. 9,” said Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department. “During that session he offered to return later in the day for a massage to help relieve her pain. It was during the massage later in the day that the assault happened.”

After the indictment Renner was arrested and booked in Denton County Jail on a sexual assault charge. Bond was set at $20,000.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Renner to contact their police department or Carrollton Det. Brandon Bonner at 972-466-4766.

