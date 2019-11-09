Atmos Energy will soon begin the second phase of a pipeline replacement project. During Tuesday night’s Carollton City Council work session, Atmos officials gave an overview of the project.
“This is a critical project for us, and we also know that it’s critical for you to know how our project is going to impact residents,” said Jan Rugg Atmos Energy public affairs manager.
Marc Rothbauer, engineer with Atmos, said the second segment will begin southwest of the Frankford and Old Denton roads area and go 6.8 miles south, ending northwest of the Interstate 35E and 635 intersection in Farmers Branch.
According to Atmos officials, the existing 18-inch pipe, which was originally constructed in 1955, will be replaced with a 20-inch pipe. Rothbauer said the main driver for this project is to replace the aging infrastructure of the existing pipe.
“Once we finish this 6.8-mile section that’s going to give us modern infrastructure all the way from Sherman down to Farmers Branch,” Rothbauer said.
Rothbauer said unlike the first section of the project, the residential impact will be minimal. The only residential areas expected to be impacted are on the north side of the city, between Frankford and the President George Bush Turnpike, he said.
Rothbauer said Atmos is expecting to connect all the new piping together with no service interruptions to any customers.
Zane Hanson, right of way agent, said Atmos sent out certified letters to all residents affected on May 7. From June 1 through September, the company made in-person visits with those residents.
Atmos discussed encroachment, trees, sheds and irrigation systems, and each resident was offered a free foundation inspection.
Hanson said about 10 houses in the area have trees that need to be taken care of before the official project begins. Those trees will begin to be removed as early as next week, and those residents will be paid $185 per caliper inch for their tree. Atmos will also compensate residents whose sheds will have to be removed.
Hansen said the right-of-way preparation will begin in January, and the project will begin in late February or early March.
