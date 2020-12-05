While police officers helping residents in need is a common occurrence, posting a video of the good deed doesn’t always happen.
But for the Carrollton Police Department, highlighting a gesture last weekend was too good to pass up.
The department recently posted a video on its Facebook page that shows one of its officers purchasing a wheelchair for a homeless man whose wheelchair had broken.
The body cam footage shows an officer, who did not want to be identified, approach a man in a wheelchair Nov. 28 at the intersection of Rosemeade Parkway and Old Denton Road.
The video then shows the officer walking into a pharmacy to purchase a wheelchair. He then delivers it to the man.
“We got you a solution, sir,” the officer said.
The video shows the man asking the officer how much he owes him for the wheelchair.
“Nothing,” the officer said. “This is for you.”
“That is nice. Wonderful,” the man said.
Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department, said she found the footage during a routine body cam audit and posted it on social media.
“The man is around the area a lot from what I hear,” DeVito said. “He was trying to get to the hardware store to fix his wheelchair. People have said on social media they see him, and one girl said she saw him at a restaurant once and had a taco with him. He’s real friendly.”
DeVito said the gesture by the officer isn’t uncommon.
“Stuff like this happens a lot,” DeVito said. “Officers quite often will buy someone a tank of gas or a meal, and we just don’t know about it.”
DeVito said the officer has a big heart.
“They’re like teachers when they dip into their pocket to help a student in need,” DeVito said. “He doesn’t want the credit, but in this case I couldn’t resist.”
See the video here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.