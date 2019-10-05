Carrollton police said a resident called 9-1-1 Saturday evening reporting a man with a gun was slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot of the RaceTrac in the 1700 block of W. Frankford Road.
Officers arrived and tried to make contact with the man, but he remained unresponsive, according to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department.
After audible commands to wake him were unsuccessful, officers attempted to remove the man from the vehicle. As they attempted to remove him, there was a struggle and shots were fired.
The man, a 33-year-old white male, was shot, the release stated. He was transported to Medical City Plano where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured.
An internal investigation is underway, the FBI evidence collection team responded at the department's request to help process the scene, and The Denton County District Attorney’s Office has been notified, the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.