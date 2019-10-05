police lights

Carrollton police said a resident called 9-1-1 Saturday evening reporting a man with a gun was slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot of the RaceTrac in the 1700 block of W. Frankford Road.

Officers arrived and tried to make contact with the man, but he remained unresponsive, according to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department.

After audible commands to wake him were unsuccessful, officers attempted to remove the man from the vehicle. As they attempted to remove him, there was a struggle and shots were fired.

The man, a 33-year-old white male, was shot, the release stated. He was transported to Medical City Plano where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured.

An internal investigation is underway, the FBI evidence collection team responded at the department's request to help process the scene, and The Denton County District Attorney’s Office has been notified, the release stated.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments