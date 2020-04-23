Police say a shooting inside of an extended stay hotel in Carrollton began with a man twirling a gun and his half-brother becoming angry.
At 2:32 p.m. on April 13 callers to 911 reported a disturbance at Intown Suites, 1240 W. Trinity Mills Road in Carrollton.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Carrollton police. The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Alvin Leroy Hemphill III, the victim’s half-brother.
No recent update on the victim’s condition has been provided, but it is not believed to have been a fatal shooting.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the incident began when Hemphill picked up the gun and started twirling it while his half-brother and the half-brother’s fiancé. The couple became upset and told Hemphill to put the gun down because it was loaded, the affidavit states.
The suspect and the victim began fighting over the gun, the affidavit states, and a shot was fired.
The fiancé told police Hemphill had fired into the air, but police found no evidence of shots being fired in to the ceiling, the floor or any other surface, the affidavit states.
The fiancé told police as she was standing near the door, Hemphill fired a shot at her but missed, the affidavit states. As she ran down the breezeway Hemphill shot at her but missed again, the affidavit states.
Hemphill then fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle. As Carrollton police detectives searched for him, an area-wide law enforcement alert was also issued regarding the suspect and the stolen vehicle. Hemphill was later arrested in Grand Prairie.
According to Grand Prairie police, officers located Hemphill walking along the service road of Interstate 20 near Great Southwest Parkway with a firearm in his hand. Police said Hemphill refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he fired several times at the officer. The officer was not hit by gunfire and returned fire at Hemphill, who was also not hit. Police said Hemphill then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.
Grand Prairie police charged Hemphill with aggravated assault against a public servant on top of Carrollton police’s two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hemphill is also out on bond for unrelated resisting arrest and evading arrest charges out of Dallas County, Grand Prairie police said.
