At 2:32 p.m. on Monday callers to 911 reported a disturbance at Intown Suites, 1240 W. Trinity Mills Road in Carrollton.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Carrollton police. The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Alvin Leroy Hemphill III, the victim’s brother. The victim’s fiancé also reported Hemphill fired two shots in her direction, but she was not shot.
The victim is in critical condition.
Hemphill then fled the scene in the woman’s vehicle. As Carrollton police detectives searched for him, an area-wide law enforcement alert was also issued regarding the suspect and the stolen vehicle. Hemphill was later arrested in Grand Prairie.
According to Grand Prairie police, officers located Hemphill walking along the service road of Interstate 20 near Great Southwest Parkway with a firearm in his hand. Police said Hemphill refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he fired several times at the officer. The officer was not hit by gunfire and returned fire at Hemphill, who was also not hit. Police said Hemphill then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.
Grand Prairie police charged Hemphill with aggravated assault against a public servant on top of Carrollton police’s two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hemphill is also out on bond for unrelated resisting arrest and evading arrest charges out of Dallas County, Grand Prairie police said.
