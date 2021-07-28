A 19-year-old Dallas man was killed when he lost control of his car in Carrollton on Tuesday night.
Carlos Alfredo Alas Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2600 block of E. Trinity Mills Road. Alas was racing another carload of friends westbound on E. Trinity Mills when he lost control and crashed into a tree near Willowgate Lane just after 7:45 p.m., police said. He was the only person in his car.
The driver of the other car and his two passengers were not hurt. The other driver, a 19-year-old Carrollton man, remained on scene and was cooperative with accident investigators, police said. Charges are pending completion of the crash investigation.
Street racing is punishable under Texas Transportation Code, Section 545.420 as a second-degree felony when it involves serious injury or death with a punishment range of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
