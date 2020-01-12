Three students from Ted Polk Middle School recently spoke to hundreds of educators from across the nation while serving on the Student Panel at the AVID National Conference in Dallas at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.
From one classroom of 32 students to serving more than 2 million students today, AVID has made the dream of college a reality for countless individuals. Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) is a nonprofit that changes lives by helping schools shift to a more equitable, student-centered approach.
“We train 80,000 educators annually to close the opportunity gap, so they can prepare all students for college, careers and life,” the district stated.
The C-FB ISD students were selected to participate in the panel after attending group interviews led by the AVID Center staff in late October. Students, Hazel Cerda (eighth grade), J’arvis Thomas (sixth grade), and Olivia Ker (eighth grade), answered questions presented by a panel moderator about their experiences in the AVID College Readiness System. Following the panel discussion, the students also participated in a breakout session to allow AVID educators additional opportunities to ask questions and obtain feedback from the students’ perspectives.
“When schools partner with AVID, they receive professional development, a suite of resources, and ongoing support to ensure a lasting impact that maximizes their return on investment. AVID is not ‘one more thing to do’ – our work with schools aligns with their goals to accelerate and enhance the work that is already happening,” the district stated.
Today, AVID is implemented in more than 7,000 schools in 47 states across the U.S., plus schools in Department of Defense Education, Canada, and Australia. AVID impacts more than 2 million students in grades K–12 and 62 postsecondary institutions.
