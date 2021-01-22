The State of Texas is helping local hospitals like Carrollton Regional Medical Center (CRMC) staff up to handle a flood of new COVID-19 cases.
The hospital’s number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks has increased fourfold since September, at a time when there is a severe shortage of nurses available in North Texas.
The little-known program that is filling this vital need is the State of Texas Assistance Request program called STARs. Healthcare providers can contact the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) with requests for materials and staffing. Nurses are provided and funded by the state on a 14-day basis through corporate staffing companies.
“The nursing shortage was a critical issue prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Leyhe, CRMC CEO. “We have an outstanding facility here to serve the community, but we can only be effective if we have an adequate number of nurses.
“Our STARs nurses have come to us from as far away as Mississippi,” said Leyhe. “They have enabled us to provide optimal care for our patients and have helped alleviate the strain on our healthcare heroes and heroines who have worked tirelessly during this pandemic. We want to recognize the efforts of all our staff as they provide care for our community, whether the patients have COVID or not.”
“We also want to give special thanks to Gov. Abbott and the great state of Texas for providing this program to help provide this critical need.”
Carrollton Regional Medical Center is a 216-bed acute care hospital managed by Sana Healthcare. CRMC serves Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Lewisville, The Colony and other surrounding communities.
