The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved a public hearing on Tuesday for the proposed DART January 2022 transformation of its entire bus service network.
The board received requests for additional time for the public to submit comments on the bus network changes and has extended the public hearing period to accept comments. Comments will be received on Tuesday and June 22, during the scheduled DART Board Meetings.
Proposed service changes include:
- replacing all local bus routes with a newly designed bus network featuring more frequent service and consistent hours of operation,
- adding new GoLink Zones and expanding existing GoLink Zones,
- restoring light rail service to pre-pandemic levels with 15-minute peak service,
- more frequent evening light rail service on weekdays.
Final board approval is planned for August with implementation of the new service changes scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.
Process for Receiving Comments
In order to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and employees, DART will conduct a virtual public hearing to receive comments on the proposed January 2022 service changes.
Written comments and emails received any time before the hearings are adjourned will become part of the official hearing record. Those comments may be submitted via email to dartpublichearingcomments@dart.org prior to the public hearing or mailed in advance to:
DART Community Engagement - 7232
January 2022 Service Changes Public Hearing
P.O. Box 660163, Dallas, TX 75266
The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and June 22. To view the public hearing visit DART.org/BoardVideo and select "Board of Directors Live."
Visit www.DART.org/Meetings for more information.
