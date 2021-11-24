Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD celebrated the renovation of R. L. Turner High School’s Career and Technical Education area, the Pridelands, on Nov. 18 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
During the ceremony, the building’s official dedication plaque was revealed before the CFBISD Board of Trustees cut the ribbon.
Students and teachers, the CFB Bond Oversight Committee, mayors and city officials, Chamber of Commerce members, district administrators and community members attended the school’s ribbon cutting.
After the ribbon cutting, National Honor Society students led attendees on tours of the renovated facilities while career and technical education students performed demonstrations in their different Programs of Study.
The renovations were part of the 2018 voter-approved bond and included creating areas that could replicate real life industry experiences, collaboration spaces, and a courtyard that provides students an area to connect.
In the spring of 2020, a Career and Technical Education Task Force was formed to improve the district's career and technical education programs by aligning courses into more clear pathways and developing new and more functional classrooms.
“By creating pathways with clear course sequences, leading to certifications and other post-secondary credentials, we will graduate students who are even more prepared for life after high school,” CFB Superintendent John Chapman said. “This alignment surrounds students with skilled instructors who will help them build a network of industry partners through internships, competitions, advisory boards, and career and technical student organizations. These facility improvements will be the cornerstone of the CTE program, helping ensure the success of the programming taught to students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.