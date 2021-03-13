Michelle Calzada of Carrollton helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive this past fall and earned a $2,500 scholarship as a result of her efforts.
As part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program, the R.L. Turner High School student hosted a blood drive at The Courtyard by Marriott in Carrollton on Nov. 30, which collected 71 blood donations. As a result, Calzada was entered in a drawing to win a scholarship and was chosen as a winner. Calzada was also awarded a gift card.
Calzada said, “I have participated in a virtual CPR and first-aid class through my school’s BioMed Academy and was able to get my certification through the American Red Cross. My family is also very involved with their participation in blood drives hosted by the Red Cross.”
Oftentimes there’s a personal connection for an individual to hosts blood drives, Calzada is no different.
“During the time of my grandfather’s kidney transplant, he was a blood recipient from the American Red Cross, which was a big contributing factor to the success of the surgery and
treatment,” Calzada said.
Blood donors from high school and college blood drives account for about 20% of donations given through the Red Cross during the school year.
The Leaders Save Lives program encourages community-minded high school and college students to host blood drives to help maintain the blood supply for patients in need of lifesaving transfusions. As the pandemic wears on in 2021, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities.
Students can sign up now to participate in the Leaders Save Lives spring program for drives now through May 31.
For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/LeadersSaveLives.
