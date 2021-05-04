Sarah Shepherd

 Courtesy of CFBISD

R. L. Turner High School student Sarah Shepherd received the honor of winning the 2021 City of Carrollton Youth Volunteer of the Year Award.

This award is given to recognize distinguished service to a city of Carrollton department, program, or social service organization. Shepherd was celebrated for her achievement at a Carrollton City Council meeting. 

A senior at Turner, Shepherd is a dedicated, hardworking, and intelligent student who has volunteered for the Metrocrest Services Food Pantry, the American Red Cross, and CFBISD this past year. Sarah also organized and led the Leaders Save Lives blood drive program during the pandemic in association with the American Red Cross. 

Shepherd was nominated for this award by R. L. Turner principal, Adam Grinage who stated, “As impressive as her academic record is, the most impressive thing about Sarah is her dedication to serving others. Time and again, Sarah embodies what it truly means to be a servant-leader.”

In addition to serving the community, Shepherd is also passionate about healthcare and is a student in the Biomedical Academy at R. L. Turner. Shepherd has also served as President of the Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior Executive Committees, Vice-President of the Senior Executive Committee, and was captain of her varsity, junior varsity, and freshman basketball teams. 

Shepherd’s most recent accomplishment is her well-earned title as 2021 Valedictorian at R. L. Turner High School. She plans to attend the University of Alabama where she will study neurobiology and pursue a career as a doctor.

