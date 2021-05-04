R. L. Turner High School student Sarah Shepherd received the honor of winning the 2021 City of Carrollton Youth Volunteer of the Year Award.
This award is given to recognize distinguished service to a city of Carrollton department, program, or social service organization. Shepherd was celebrated for her achievement at a Carrollton City Council meeting.
A senior at Turner, Shepherd is a dedicated, hardworking, and intelligent student who has volunteered for the Metrocrest Services Food Pantry, the American Red Cross, and CFBISD this past year. Sarah also organized and led the Leaders Save Lives blood drive program during the pandemic in association with the American Red Cross.
Shepherd was nominated for this award by R. L. Turner principal, Adam Grinage who stated, “As impressive as her academic record is, the most impressive thing about Sarah is her dedication to serving others. Time and again, Sarah embodies what it truly means to be a servant-leader.”
In addition to serving the community, Shepherd is also passionate about healthcare and is a student in the Biomedical Academy at R. L. Turner. Shepherd has also served as President of the Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior Executive Committees, Vice-President of the Senior Executive Committee, and was captain of her varsity, junior varsity, and freshman basketball teams.
Shepherd’s most recent accomplishment is her well-earned title as 2021 Valedictorian at R. L. Turner High School. She plans to attend the University of Alabama where she will study neurobiology and pursue a career as a doctor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.