State Rep. Todd Hunter (R-Corpus Christi) introduced H.B. 1, which lays out a proposed redistricting map.

 Courtesy of Rep. Todd Hunter/Facebook

Amid its third special session, the Texas Legislature is proposing district maps that, if ratified, would change North Texas’s representation on the state and federal levels of government.

The first of these proposals was drafted in H.B. 1 by Texas Rep. Todd Hunter, a Republican whose 32nd Texas House district includes Corpus Christi. Under Hunter’s proposed redistricting, Denton County would comprise four Texas House districts while Collin County would have six and Dallas County would have 14. While Dallas County would not stand to gain an additional district from this arrangement, Collin and Denton Counties would each gain one.

In Collin County, Texas House District 66 (currently occupied by Rep. Matt Shaheen) would encompass more of western Collin County and include cities such as Celina and Prosper. District 67, represented by Rep. Jeff Leach, would include slightly less land in his hometown of Plano but extend to McKinney and other cities northeast of its previous boundaries.

District 106, held by Rep. Jared Patterson, would keep most of its previously sanctioned area in Denton County area, which comprises Frisco and neighboring Denton County cities such as Little Elm, The Colony and Lewisville. Meanwhile, Rep. Tan Parker’s 63rd district would decrease in considerable size, losing much of its area in the easternmost portion of Denton County. Still, Parker’s district would still include his hometown, Flower Mound.

In Dallas County, Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s 100th district would lose some of its area in Mesquite while keeping much of Dallas. Rep. Victoria Neave of Texas’s 107th house district would also lose a portion of Mesquite, while Rep. Angie Chen Button’s 112th district would have a higher constituency in Rowlett. Rep. Julie Johnson’s 115th district, meanwhile, would lose part of Carrollton and Coppell.

While this proposed district map is not scheduled for a public hearing until Monday, it has already attracted ire from liberal critics.

State Rep. Michelle Beckley, whose 65th district includes Lewisville and Carrollton, said in a Thursday press release, “This proposed map represents the worst of the Republican party [sic].”

She continued, “This map is a textbook racial gerrymander on behalf of Texas House Republicans. If it goes forward as the chosen proposal, it all but guarantees a lawsuit.”

Republicans such as Leach and State Sen. Angela Paxton have recently attested to the transparency with which the redistricting process will be conducted even as population increases across North Texas make uniformity difficult.

“I don't want to lose any of my communities, but given the current density of the area - nearly 100,000 over in population - I always knew the House Committee on Redistricting had to take from somewhere to ensure equal representation,” said Patterson in a Friday statement to Star Local Media. “Overall, I want to make sure this process is transparent and people are heard.”

As of writing, Hunter could not be reached for further comment.

