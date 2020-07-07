Registration for the Carrollton firefighter entrance exam is open through July 27.
The exam will be administered at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 in the Newman Smith High School cafeteria (2335 North Josey Lane). After registering for the exam online, candidates will be emailed instructions on the remainder of the hiring process.
“CFR is looking for a hard-working individual who is motivated, compassionate, and strives to make a positive difference in other people’s lives,” Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said.
To be eligible for certification, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, but no more than 35 years old on the date the exam results are validated by the Civil Service Commission, according to Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code.
The city of Carrollton has a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) from the Insurance Services Office Inc. (ISO) for its improved fire protection capabilities. The rating is the highest possible and drives the City to the top 1 percent of all communities classified by the ISO.
In March, the City of Carrollton was recognized and endorsed by the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council (NCTTRAC) as a HEART Safe Community through CFRs first responder and community outreach efforts. The HEART Safe Community program recognizes the efforts made to protect citizens from the effects of heart disease and sudden death. For the third year in a row, CFR Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and paramedic teams received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Level EMS Recognition Award from the American Heart Association (AHA) for superior response efforts in the area of cardiac care.
In October 2019, the Prevention Division of CFR was awarded the 2019 Achievement of Excellence Gold Level Award by the Texas Fire Marshal’s Association (TXFMA).
The department has also earned the highest CPR save rate among members of the Dallas area Resuscitation Outcome Consortium (ROC) under the direction of the UT Southwestern Medical School.
Additionally, CFR was presented with the 2017 Lone Star Achievement Award by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association in February 2018 for combined efforts in sharing resources with Addison, Coppell, and Farmers Branch Fire Departments to establish a joint fire training facility, a consolidated dispatch center, and a combined digital radio system supporting 16 fire stations and covering a population of approximately 250,000. In 2017, CFR celebrated 90 years of service to the Carrollton community.
For more information and qualification details or to register for the exam, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire.
