Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) invites residents to attend a virtual quarterly community meeting to review the progress of the DART Silver Line Regional Rail Project along the Historic Cotton Belt Corridor.
Updates on the section of the line throughout Coppell will be given during the Aug. 6 meeting, followed by Carrollton information Aug. 12. The design-build contractor for DART will be on hand to outline the latest developments and answer questions.
The 26-mile Silver Line segment will traverse seven cities – Carrollton, Addison, Coppell, Dallas, Grapevine, Plano, and Richardson. At D/FW International Airport, the Silver Line will connect to the 27-mile Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line providing access to Fort Worth and the DFW Airport Skylink. The Silver Line will also interface with the three DART light rail lines, the Red/Orange Lines in Richardson/Plano, the Green Line in Carrollton, and the Orange Line at DFW Airport.
Presentations during these meetings will include:
- Updated project drawings showing track configurations and station layout
- Status of track grade separations (bridges)
- Betterments program progress
- Station design progress
- Design-Builder’s early design and construction schedule
- A general summary of project information
- Identification of contacts for FAQs and community concerns
Third quarter virtual community update meetings will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Residents will be able to call 469-676-0717 or access the virtual meeting via Microsoft Teams, using the appropriate city’s MS Teams link at DART.org/silverline:
- Coppell/Cypress Waters - Aug. 6 using Conference ID 879 949 77
- Carrollton – Aug. 12 using Conference ID 132 579 659
- Addison - Aug. 13 using Conference ID 631 160 305
- Plano/Richardson – Aug. 20 using Conference ID 562 156 23
- Dallas - Aug. 27 using Conference ID 562 156 23
The Silver Line project's primary purpose is to provide regional passenger rail connections and service improving mobility, accessibility, and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area along the 26-mile long Cotton Belt Corridor from DFW Airport to Plano and eventually completing the 60-mile stretch from Plano to Ft. Worth.
Customers will see the Silver Line in operation after completion in 2022 with 30-minute peak and 60-minute off-peak service.
Visit cityofcarrollton.com/Home/Components/News/News/3812/27 for more information in English and Spanish.
For additional information, visit DART.org/silverline or contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.