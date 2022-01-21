Carrollton Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspected of firing a gun at a car driven by a mother transporting her three children.
The shooting took place Jan. 10 in the 1900 block of Perry Rd.
The Carrollton Police Department said no one was hurt in the shooting, but the vehicle was damaged. An 11-year-old and a 2-year-old boy were in the backseat. Their 17-year-old brother who was in the front seat is suspected to be the intended target.
Detectives identified the 16-year-old as the shooter and were planning to arrest him Friday morning at R.L. Turner High School. At the same time, a campus administrator had already detained the student on another incident unrelated to weapons. The student was escorted to the office where officers then determined he had two handguns in his possession, Public Information Manager Jolene DeVito said.
The juvenile will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Jan. 10 incident, unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds for the guns found Friday and with possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
The juvenile is currently being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. A bond has not been set as of Friday.
