Carrollton residents can expect increased construction at the intersection of Midway and Belt Line roads. Traffic lanes will periodically shift, and at least two lanes of traffic will be open in all directions.

Addison’s Midway Revitalization Project is expected to take six months to complete. Phase 1 involves the verification of the 24-inch water line and is expected to take two to three days. Phase 2 involves the demolition of short sections in the median, installation of temporary pavement, and is expected to take seven to ten days.

Installation of the new water lines will take three to four weeks during Phase 3, and the remaining time will be spent on the demolition and construction of street pavement.

Intersection reconstruction is expected to be completed in July, pending weather and utility delays, and contractors will then work on the section of Midway between Spring Valley and the completed intersection at Belt Line. Work in this section is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Final construction of the revitalization project on Midway will occur between Belt Line and Keller Springs with an expected completion date of February 2024.

The town of Addison’s construction team is working with property owners to ensure their customers have continuous access to the property during construction, and variable message boards and signage have been placed around the intersection to provide advance warning of construction activities.

For more details on the phasing for this stage of the multi-year project, access the latest Midway Road Revitalization video at youtube.com/watch?v=_BG8Ytj_dG8.

For more information about the Midway Road Revitalization project visit addisontexas.net/midway, subscribe to emails at Signup Form (constantcontactpages.com), text Midway to 888-777 for updates, follow @TownofAddison on Facebook and Twitter, or call Addison’s project hotline at 972-450-8821.

