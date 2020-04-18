The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees has approved a resolution to nominate Superintendent Kevin Rogers for the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year award.
“I’m very humbled,” Rogers said. “To me it’s just my privilege to get to work in a role that I’ve been in, had the opportunity to work in LISD for the past 34 years and had the opportunity to work with the seven of you to continue to serve our students and our community.”
Regional officials will evaluate the nominations and select five to send to the state level.
Rogers was named the permanent superintendent in April of 2015. He had served as the interim superintendent since January of that year upon the retirement of Stephen Waddell. Rogers was chief operations officer under Waddell's administration.
Before that Rogers was a teacher and a coach, as well as a principal at Arbor Creek Middle School and Marcus High School before moving to district administration.
