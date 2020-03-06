Carrollton Regional Medical Center

Sana Healthcare has assumed operations of the 216-bed acute care hospital at 4343 Josey Lane in Carrollton. The facility will be named Carrollton Regional Medical Center. 

The newly named Carrollton Regional Medical Center will focus on strong physician and community partnerships in this growing area, according to a press release. 

“We are extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to be involved with a hospital that has such an excellent medical staff, dedicated employees and a commitment to quality,” said Krishna Surapaneni, MD, principal and founder of Sana Healthcare. 

Carrollton Regional Medical Center serves the residents of Carrollton, Lewisville, The Colony, Castle Hills, Farmers Branch, Addison, Coppell and many other surrounding communities.

Sana has appointed Susan Watson, a veteran hospital administrator with 18 years prior experience at this hospital, to the position of Chief Operating Officer. “I am extremely excited about this new beginning at Carrollton Regional as we grow and continue to expand services that will better serve our local residents,” Watson said.

Assisting Sana Healthcare in the transaction was the healthcare consulting firm The Peira Group.

The hospital and adjoining medical office buildings are owned by the Metrocrest Hospital Authority (MHA). “Sana Healthcare shares our vision of maintaining and growing a true community hospital to serve one of the fastest growing areas of North Texas,” said Charles B. Heath, MHA Chief Executive Officer. “Sana executives bring decades of senior level experience to this opportunity and have a vision for utilizing and expanding services at the hospital.”  

